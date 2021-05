CBN to offer N63bn at primary market auction



The Central Bank of Nigeria will offer 63-billion-naira worth of T-bills across three tenors, at its Primary Market Auction today. Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank spoke with CNBC Africa what we can expect from the auction. PUBLISHED: Wed, 26 May 2021 11:46:27 GMT

