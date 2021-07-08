Centum Real Estate post 72% drop in net profit due to COVID-19
Centum Real Estate has posted a 72 per cent drop in net profit for the year ended March 31, 2021. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera had an in-depth conversation with the Managing Director of Centum Real Estate Ltd, Samuel Kariuki for more.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 14:52:51 GMT
