CFG Advisory on how Nigeria can achieve sustainable growth

The IMF says Nigeria’s recovery is expected to be weak and gradual under current policies, with real GDP growth in 2021 expected to turn positive at 1.5 per cent while recovery to pre-pandemic levels is expected from 2022. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to analyse the IMF’s projections for Nigeria’ recovery.

Wed Feb 10 2021 | 14:15:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)