Chapel Hill Denham: Bank of Ghana has justification to cut Monetary Policy Rate

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its third monetary decision next Monday, but analysts at Chapel Hill Denham say, the Bank of Ghana has justification to cut the Monetary Policy Rate from 14.5 per cent based on the positive inflation reading in April, but they do not expect the committee to ease the monetary rate yet, given the elevated fiscal pressures. Omotola Abimbola, Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 24 May 2021 16:35:37 GMT