Chesson Hadley (-14) in command as play suspended in S.C.

Chesson Hadley leads by four strokes as inclement weather suspended the third round Saturday with the final golfers playing the 18th hole at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Hadley (14 under) had just hit his drive on No. 18 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., when the horn blew, halting play. He leads Harris English by four strokes. English was on the 18th green when play was called. Hadley is 3 under for his round and English is 4 under.

Play was suspended at 5:55 p.m. ET and called for the day at 8 p.m. ET. The third round will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. with the final round beginning at 8:05 a.m.

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo shot a 3-under 68 to sit in third place, six shots back. Dustin Johnson, who was playing with Hadley, has yet to hit his tee shot on 18 and also sits at 8 under. Johnson is 1-over for the third round.

Hadley bogeyed No. 1 but settled down with pars until his birdie parade on the back nine. He birdied three straight on Nos. 12-14 before carding another on the par 4 16th. He’s looking to end a winless drought of 7 years, 3 months, 4 days since winning the 2014 Puerto Rico Open.

“I was really uncomfortable to start, absolutely. I was nervous, I was anxious and it has been a long time since I’ve been in a position like this,” Hadley said. “I have been in a position like that before, but you just kind of forget. And so I was really uncomfortable and I didn’t hit a good first tee shot and I was lucky to be able to pitch out and just made my bogey and was still kind of — I started to feel better on hole 4.”

English has a birdie putt awaiting him at 18 when the third round resumes.

“It is what it is,” English said. “I have about a 10-footer on 18, I’ll come out and practice putting a little bit and hopefully make the putt and then rest up, get ready for the final round.”

Bo Van Pelt (66) and England’s Tyrrell Hatton (67) are T5 at 7 under. Van Pelt owns the clubhouse low round of the day, vaulting 15 spots up the leaderboard. Hatton made three eagles in round three (Nos. 4, 15, 16), marking his most in a round on Tour and the second player this season with three eagles in a round.

Seven players sit tied for seventh at 6 under, eight shots back.

Johnson entered the third round in second place at 9 under, but he struggled Saturday with four bogeys against three birdies. The World No. 1 hails from South Carolina and is trying to nab his first PGA Tour win in his home state, where the tour is staging a one-year replacement event for the canceled Canadian Open.

–Field Level Media

(c) Copyright Field Level Media. All Rights Reserved. 2021