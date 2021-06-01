Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian answers some big questions about how the U.S. will get back to work. He calls the pandemic "the great unequalizer" and sees increased inequality in every institution he reviews. El-Erian warns this new distribution of wealth and fortune is much less stable than the normal bell curve and calls on companies to take responsibility for their communities. » Subscribe to CNBC: http://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: http://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: http://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: http://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: http://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: http://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Child Care Is Infrastructure: Mohamed El-Erian

PUBLISHED: Tue, 01 Jun 2021 16:00:12 GMT