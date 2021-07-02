China halts Kenya loans amid debt reprieve bid

In January 2021, China and other rich countries under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative gave Kenya a six-month debt repayments relief. Now, Kenya is seeking deals to suspend debt service covering the six months to the end of December. Reports coming in reveal that China has frozen disbursements of active loans to Kenyan projects in the wake of differences over Nairobi’s bid to extend debt repayment holiday to December. Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.