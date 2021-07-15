China’s GDP grew 7.9% in the second quarter; retail sales beat expectations

A McDonald’s delivery worker walks past pig statues outside an art museum in Beijing on July 10, 2021.

Jade Gao | AFP | Getty Images BEIJING — China reported second-quarter GDP growth that came in slightly below expectations, while retail sales and industrial production grew faster than forecast in June.

The country’s gross domestic product increased 7.9% in the second quarter from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. That fell short of Reuters’ estimate of 8.1% growth for the April to June period. “Overall, China’s economy looks to be on track for recovery, with the 6% annual growth goal in reach,” Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “However, downside and structural risks in domestic demand are concerning,” he said, pointing to weak growth in long-term credit and uncertainty over market regulation.

Second-quarter GDP rose 1.3% from the first quarter, faster than the 0.6% pace between the first quarter of this year and fourth quarter of 2020. However, the latest quarterly increase was still slower than the 2.6% pace of the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, GDP grew 18.3%, up from a contraction a year ago. “China’s economy sustained a steady recovery,” the statistics bureau said in a release. But the bureau added there were still concerns about the global spread of the pandemic and “unbalanced” recovery domestically.

Retail sales rose 12.1% in June from a year ago, more than the expected 11% level forecast by Reuters. The fastest-growing category was beverages, up 29.1% year-on-year. Retail sales growth has lagged that of the overall economy, and missed analysts’ expectations for the first two months of the second quarter. Consumption declined year-on-year in May for four provincial capitals — Wuhan, Guiyang, Shijiazhuang and Yinchuan — according to analysis of public data by Pinpoint Asset Management.

Industrial production grew by 8.3%, greater than the 7.8% Reuters estimate. In the last three months, Chinese authorities have also announced support for companies affected by the surge in commodity prices. The urban survey unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, while unemployment for the younger 16 to 24 age category climbed to 15.4% — the same as June 2020.

On Thursday, a cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), or the amount of funds banks must hold in reserve, was set to take effect. Authorities’ initial hint of such a cut surprised investors last week, and signaled concerns of slower growth. The cut is expected to release about 1 trillion yuan (or $154 billion) into the economy. Meanwhile, China’s customs agency said earlier this week that exports rose a more-than-expected 32.2% in June.

