CIMERWA reports revenue growth of 14% in 2020 Rwanda’s largest cement manufacturer CIMERWA saw its revenue for the year ended March 2021 increase by 14 per cent to more than $30 million. The company’s net earnings hit a million dollar. CIMERWA Chief Executive Officer, Albert Sigei spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 18 2021 | 10:15:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

