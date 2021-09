Share

Climate impact on agricultural value chain

Prof. Hamidi Iddi Boga from the govt. Of Kenya joined CNBC Africa to share examples of agricultural advancement in Kenya as well as how governments on the continent must move to achieve stronger agricultural value chains in the face of climate change. He also spoke of the need for low-cost tech solutions to support small land-holding farmers and to ensure a conservationist approach to all systems in agriculture.

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 17:37:42 GMT