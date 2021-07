Share

CoinShares’ Demirors on why she finds Africa an attractive investment destination

In this Digital Asset Report we look at the crypto ecosystem journey and adoption in Africa. Among the topics explored are infrastructure challenges, investment opportunities, financing and loan facilities, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Fintech.TV’s Kavita Gupta speaks to Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares.

Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:39:00 GMT