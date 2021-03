Comedian Esther Kazungu on the business of making people laugh amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been all doom and gloom for entertainers with some using the time at home to create viral content, one of these is Esther Kazungu a comedian from Kenya that has become famous for her skits of the South African parliament. Esther joins CNBC Africa to share her journey in the comedy industry.

