Commissioner Egube on what attracts investors to Lagos state

Lagos state emerged the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in the fourth quarter of the year with $829.64 million, according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. How is Lagos state positioning for more foreign direct investments this year? The state’s Commissioner for Economic and Budget Planning, Sam Egube joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 10 2021 | 12:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)