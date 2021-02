Competition Commission on how the pandemic impacted M&As in SA

Covid-19 has had drastic and everlasting effects on the business environment, with restrictions hindering the ordinary course of business. With balance sheets under pressure, there are expectations that there will be an uptick in Mergers and Acquisitions. Joining CNBC Africa to talk about M & As from a regulatory point of view is Tamara Paremoer, Divisional Manager for Mergers & Acquisitions at the Competition Commission.

Tue Feb 16 2021 | 15:48:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)