Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating licence

May 22 (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s telecommunications regulator awarded an operating licence to a consortium led by Kenya’s Safaricom and Japan’s Sumitomo, Brooke Taye, a senior adviser at the finance ministry, told Reuters.
The total licence fee from the consortium was $850 million, Taye told Reuters. South Africa’s MTN had also bid for a licence.
(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Alison Williams)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.