Share Construction sector maintains steady recovery The Afrimat Construction Index rose 5.4 per cent from a year ago as the economy continued a steady recovery from lockdown measures put in place to stem an increase in corona virus cases. The index which measures the level of activity within the building and construction sectors stood at 109, staying above the 100 level for a third successive quarter. Economic Adviser at Optimum Investment Group, Roelof Botha joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:12:18 GMT

