Continued bullish bias expected ahead of bond maturity

As market participants settle in for the new month, traders at UBA say they expect an uptick in market activities next week, with a continued bullish bias ahead of the bond maturity. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect from the market this month.

Fri, 02 Jul 2021 16:27:09 GMT