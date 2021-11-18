Share

COP26 had big ambitions – here’s why it fell short

COP26 was billed as the last best chance to save the planet. So what happened inside the conference centre and will it really solve our climate emergency? CNBC's Tom Chitty explains. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Thu, 18 Nov 2021 17:00:27 GMT