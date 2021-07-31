Share

Could The Stock Market Switch To 4-Days A Week?

The idea of a 4-day workweek has been pulled back into the spotlight thanks to the pandemic shifting America's perspective on work. A November 2020 survey of more than 2,000 office workers worldwide found that 74% of respondents said they supported a four day workweek. There's precedent for American businesses, including Wall Street itself, to have shortened the workweek in the past. Is it possible Wall Street could shorten trading hours and what would happen to markets if it did? 0:00 - Introduction 1:22 - Calls for a four-day workweek 4:10 - Shorter market hours 6:46 - Longer market hours

