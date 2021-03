COVID-19: AfDB projects 3.4% economic recovery for Africa in 2021

The African Development Bank has projected a 3.4 per cent recovery for the continent this year from a 2.1 per cent contraction in 2020. The bank’s Vice President and Chief Economist, Rabah Arezeki says there is still uncertainty with regards to Africa’s economic outlook but adds that debt relief and strong shift in governance system will allow the continent to really shape its recovery.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 11:48:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)