COVID-19 continues to weigh on Growthpoint

Growthpoint’s distribution per share, for the six months ended December, has slumped 44.8 per cent year-on-year. This is with Covid-19 severely impacting the commercial property space. During the half-year, Growthpoint’s South African portfolio achieved a 97 per cent average rental collection rate. Growthpoint CEO, Norbert Sasse joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 10 2021 | 16:16:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)