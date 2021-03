COVID-19: Ethiopia receives 2.2million vaccines from COVAX facility

Ethiopia has received 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility. According to the ministry of health, the vaccination programme will be launched in the coming weeks. CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu spoke to Samuel Getachew, Political and Analyst for more.

Mon Mar 08 2021 | 14:52:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)