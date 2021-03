COVID-19: Finmin Neal Rijkenberg outlines eSwatini’s economic recovery plan

The eSwatini government is on a mission to not only rebuild its economy to what it was but also to reform it and change its economic fabric. The country’s Finance Minister, Neal Rijkenberg delivered the budget speech over a week ago and economic growth and the post Covid-19 recovery plan were at the top of the agenda. He joins CNBC Africa for more.

