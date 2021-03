COVID-19: Ghana begins mass vaccinations

Ghana has begun mass vaccinations after receiving 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from the UN-backed Covax distribution initiative. President Nana Akufo-Addo advised citizens to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine and encouraged Ghanaians to get the jab. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at DataBank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 02 2021 | 11:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)