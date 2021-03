COVID-19: Green shoots for South Africa’s construction sector

With the Covid-19 lockdown eased to level 1, the construction business seems to be getting back on its feet. In spite of the pandemic, sales in construction have recorded a 45.1 per cent increase year on year, and some business players believe this is a sign of green shoots for the economy. Chifipa Mhango, Chief Economist at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, SEIFSA joins CNBC Africa for more.

