COVID-19: How Africa can rebuild trade institutions for a robust recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to global supply chains with the World Trade Organization (WTO) reporting a drop in trade of between 13 per cent and 32 per cent in Africa but could revival present an opportunity for Africa to build stronger trade institutions? Zachary Kaplan, Head of Sustainable Business Group at Dai Global.

Wed Feb 10 2021 | 14:40:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)