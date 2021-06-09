COVID-19: How is Nigeria’s lending space evolving?

The CEO of Page Financials, Segun Akintemi says players in Nigeria’s finance industry are witnessing lots of request for loan restructuring because of customers losing their jobs or having their salaries slashed. Akintemi also says there has been more scrutiny towards lending to high volatile sectors. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the pandemic on Nigeria’s lending space.
