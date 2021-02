COVID-19: How the pandemic had a profound impact on SA’s packaging industry

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, packaging manufacturers had a difficult time maintaining employee health and safety, and managing disruptions to supply chains. With the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the move to e-commerce, the future of packaging looks different. Raymond Dube, Managing Director at Nampak Liquid Carton joins CNBC Africa for more.

