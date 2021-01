COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting access to medicines

The Access to Medicine index measures how far 20 of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies go in fulfilling access to essential medicines for people living in low- and middle-income countries, who account for 83 per cent of people alive today. Jayasree Iyer, Executive Director of the Access to Medicine Foundation says the stark reality is that billions of people in these countries are still at the back of the queue for vaccines and treatments. He spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 11:45:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)