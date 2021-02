COVID-19: How this initiative is helping women-led businesses stay open

The Covid-19 pandemic hit almost every business, whether in the tourism and hospitality or aviation, as well as retail and trade. Women-led businesses were among the most hit. What will it take to save them? BPN Rwanda’s Alice Nkulikiyinka joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 14:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)