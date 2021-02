COVID-19: How to drive growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracted by 2.75 per cent in 2020 according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In its fourth quarter CEO’s Confidence Index report, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria stressed difficulty in accessing forex, gridlock at the ports as well as the COVID-19 pandemic as some of the factors impacting manufacturers. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 14:23:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)