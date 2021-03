COVID-19: How to strengthen institutional capacity for inclusive development in Africa

The AfDB’s African Development Institute and its Global Community of Practice Partners held a policy dialogue to address gaps in the structure and scale of funding constraints to African institutions. Kevin Urama, Senior Director of the ADI at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa to explore ways to strengthen institutional capacities for inclusive development in Africa.

