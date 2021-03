COVID-19: Kenya extends nationwide curfew by 60 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for a further sixty days to counter the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The President noted that more people are getting infected, with the positivity rate standing at 17 per cent as of yesterday. Shiv Arora, CEO of Superior Homes Kenya, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 15:28:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)