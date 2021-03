COVID-19: Reflecting on a year of lockdown in SA

On this day last year, South Africa was hours away from a strict lockdown, in government’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Most stores were closed, places of entertainment and recreation were also forced to close, and of course most of us were forced to work from home. 364 days later, we take a look at the year that was. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health at the Academy of Science of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 11:25:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)