COVID-19: Rwanda kicks off vaccination campaign

On Friday last week, the Government of Rwanda kicked off the national vaccination programme for Covid-19, starting with frontline workers, people above 65 years of age as well as those with underlying health conditions. CNBC Africa was on ground zero to get first-hand information on the latest.

Mon Mar 08 2021 | 15:03:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)