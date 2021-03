COVID-19: Spur faces tough road to recovery amid third-wave fears

Spur’s headline earnings per share slumped 74.6 per cent for the six months ended December. COVID-19 trading restrictions in all countries of operation had a material impact on the business’ performance. Spur CEO, Val Nichas joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 02 2021 | 17:22:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)