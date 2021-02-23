COVID-19 & Trade: Benedict Oramah on how Afreximbank is helping Africa build back better

Africa's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic would require concerted efforts from development partners. In this exclusive interview with Benedict Oramah the President of the African Export-Import Bank, CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa and Kenneth Igbomor discuss how the pan-African multilateral trade finance institution is helping countries in Africa build back better and the role they are playing to drive trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
PUBLISHED: Tue, 23 Feb 2021 14:04:41 GMT