According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the country’s economy increased to about $42.4 billion in the 2020/21 financial year $39.9 billion in the financial year 2019/20. The industry sector’s contribution increased to 16 per cent i in the 2020/21 financial year. Daniel Birungi, Executive Director at the Uganda Manufacturing Association spoke to CNBC Africa on building resilience and how the sector is navigating the storm.