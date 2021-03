COVID-19: What role can development banks play in Rwanda’s recovery?

The role of development banks in supporting recovery of economies will not only depend on previous strategies but change with the new landscape if key sectors such as infrastructure development are to pick up. CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Development Bank of Rwanda, Kampeta Sayinzoga for more.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 10:23:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)