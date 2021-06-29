Cricket-Shamsi shines as South Africa beat West Indies by one run

June 29 (Reuters) – South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 2-13 in four overs as the tourists edged West Indies by one run in the third Twenty20 International to take a 2-1 series lead at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat by the home side for the third time in a row, South Africa managed a below-par 167 for eight in their 20 overs, but successfully defended the total as West Indies fell one run short for the loss of seven wickets.

Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20 international cricket, slowed the home side’s scoring to a crawl in the middle of the innings and left them chasing the game.

They needed 15 runs off the final over from Kagiso Rabada, but Fabian Allen (14 not out) battled with the pace and swing from the tall seamer and they fell agonisingly short.