Cricket-West Indies win toss and will bowl in second test vs S Africa

June 18 (Reuters) – West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies in the second and final test against South Africa that starts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Friday.

The home side have made two changes from the first test, when they were crushed by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue.

Batsman Kieran Powell was a concussion replacement for Nkrumah Bonner in that game and keeps his place at the expense of the latter.

Fit-again seamer Shannon Gabriel has also been brought into the side for burly spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, meaning the slow bowling duties will be left up to all-rounder Roston Chase.

But more than anything the West Indies will be looking for an improvement with the bat, having been skittled out for 97 and 162 in the first test.

“We just have to be tough. We have learnt lessons and we have to perform a lot better,” said opening batsman Brathwaite at the toss.

South Africa have kept an unchanged line-up as middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma misses out again with a finger injury, having been ruled out of the first test with a hip problem.

“We are very confident going into the game. We have standards we have to uphold. It will be tough the replicate that (first test win),” South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.

South Africa have a dominant record against their hosts, who have won only three of their previous 29 meetings. The tourists are also seeking a first away test series win in four years.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (captain), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

