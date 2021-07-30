Crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe

The logo of cryptocurrency exchange Binance displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.

Omar Marques | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings across Europe, a move that comes after unprecedented pressure from regulators.

Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, with immediate effect, not be able to open new futures or derivatives products accounts, the exchange said in a statement on its website. Users from these countries will, from a date to be announced later, have 90 days to close their open positions, Binance said. Read more: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is launching an NFT marketplace

