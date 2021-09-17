Share

Crypto’s Next Big Thing: Decentralized Finance Takes On Wall Street

Decentralized finance could hold the key to reshaping the traditional financial system. DeFi underwent massive growth in 2020 thanks to technological advancements and increased access to liquidity. While the space may only account for 5% of the crypto industry, experts say it’s the next big thing in crypto. Watch the video to learn more. 1:17- Chapter 1: The ABCs of DeFI 3:16- Chapter 2: The DeFi boom 5:45- Chapter 3: Why people are excited about DeFi 7:31- Chapter 4: What’s next?
