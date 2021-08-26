Dangote oil refinery will buy at least 300,000 barrels of Nigeria’s output, NNPC says

Stack towers at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district, outside of Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Aliko Dangote, Africas richest man, plans to spend more than his net worth of $13.5 billion building one of the worlds biggest oil refineries. Photographer: Tom Saater/Bloomberg via Getty Images ABUJA, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Dangote’s oil refinery will buy at least 300,000 barrels per day of Nigeria’s crude production, the state oil firm said on Wednesday, after the government granted approval for a 20% equity purchase in the project promoted by Africa’s richest man.

“We structured our equity participation on the basis that the refinery must buy at least 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day of our production,” said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp’s managing director, Mele Kyari. “This guarantees our market at a period when every country is struggling to find market for their crude oil,” he told lawmakers in Abuja. Nigeria produces under 2 million barrels per day and has been seeking to attract a shrinking pool of capital for fossil fuel development. President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law this month an oil overhaul bill that has been in the works for nearly two decades.

The government this month gave NNPC the green light to acquire the stake in the oil refinery for $2.76 billion. The NNPC has said its move to work with private companies was in line with safeguarding the country's energy security and would not undercut plans to fix its own refineries. Nigeria, Africa's biggest crude oil exporter, imports virtually all its fuel due to moribund state refineries, which has prompted NNPC's interest in Dangote's oil refinery.