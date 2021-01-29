Davos2021: Building Inclusive, Sustainable and Job-creating Growth in Africa

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a key pillar for the region's economic recovery and the world’s largest trade agreement, spanning a market of 1.3 billion people and a GDP of $3.4 trillion. What policies, practices and partnerships will help build an inclusive and sustainable future for the region? This session with associated with the World Economic Forum’s Regional Action Group for Africa is moderated by CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa. The speakers are: Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Naspers CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, and Absa Group Chief Executive Daniel Mminele.