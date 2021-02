#Davos2021: Nana Akufo-Addo on how to prevent illicit outflows from Africa

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted the systematic efforts made by powerful companies that do business in Africa to facilitate the illegal transport of resources and wealth outside the continent. He was speaking to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa, on the need to prevent illicit outflows from the continent.

