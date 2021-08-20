Share

DBSA’s Vivekanandan details infrastructure financing targets for the region

As economies battle returning to normality, and with alarming warning signs of climate change, the race towards investing in renewable infrastructure is increasing. Africa still requires billions of dollars of infrastructure to fill the necessary gap to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. CNBC Africa's Zinathi Gquma spoke to Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive of Client Coverage at Development Bank of Southern Africa.
Fri, 20 Aug 2021 07:02:12 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
,