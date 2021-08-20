Share

DBSA’s Vivekanandan details infrastructure financing targets for the region

As economies battle returning to normality, and with alarming warning signs of climate change, the race towards investing in renewable infrastructure is increasing. Africa still requires billions of dollars of infrastructure to fill the necessary gap to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. CNBC Africa's Zinathi Gquma spoke to Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive of Client Coverage at Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Fri, 20 Aug 2021 07:02:12 GMT