Demystifying Nigeria’s security challenges

The Nigerian Army repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents in the rice-cultivating town of Dikwa in Borno state. The town hosts the United Nations humanitarian activities in Borno state. Edward Kallon, the United Nations’ Nigeria representative, has condemned the violence. This comes as the Nigerian government declared Zamfara state a no-fly-zone and banned all mining activities in the state after a National Security Council meeting. Joachim Macebong, Senior Analyst at SBM Intelligence joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 12:02:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)