Dep CBK Gov outlines key sectors to drive Kenya’s recovery in 2021

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the country’s economy is expected to rebound strongly in 2021, supported by recovery in some key sectors. Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Sheila M’mbijjewe, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 16:09:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)