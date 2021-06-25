DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 25

June 25 (Reuters) –

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ————————————————————————– This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ————————————————————————– FRIDAY, JUNE 25 ** GISEYNI, Rwanda – President of Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi is due to meet President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman on the border of Rwanda and the DRC.

RIYADH – President of the Gambia Adama Barrow will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for an official visit and the President will be accompanied by Her Excellency, First Lady Fatou Bah-Barrow and other high ranking officials.(To June 29). JERUSALEM – Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez visits Israel. (To June 25) WASHINGTON DC – German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier travels to the United States (To June 25). BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (Final Day) PARIS – U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets OECD’s Directeur General Mathias Cormann – 0700 GMT. YEREVAN / BAKU / TBILISI – Alexander Schallenberg, Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, and Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia (To June 26) BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron meets U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a tour of European capitales. Blinken is also expected to meet French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann MADRID – Spain´s Foreign Affairs minister Arancha González Laya meets with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein followed by a joint press conference – 1030 GMT WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation. JAKARTA – South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong will be visiting Indonesia.

WELLINGTON – APAC 2021 informal finance ministerial meeting with the APEC business advisory council. LOS ANGELES – 12th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. ARUBA – Aruban Legislature election. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 ** NUR-SULTAN – Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, the Belarusian head of government is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (To June 28). GLOBAL – International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 ROME, Italy – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Italy ahead of G20 meeting – 1200 GMT FRANCE – France holds the 2nd round of regional elections.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, JUNE 28 ** MOSCOW – President of Russia Vladimir Putin meets China’s President Xi Jinping via video link. ** BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on a communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework. – 1100 GMT

VATICAN – Pope Francis meets with U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken at the Vatican – 0900 GMT. DUSHANBE – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Tajikistan (To June 29). ROME – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and other participants for a meeting on Syria and Islamic state. WASHINGTON – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will visit the White House, and meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

MATERA, ITALY – G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30). – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JUNE 29

ABU DHABI – Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid will travel to the United Arab Emirates, will be hosted by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (To June 30). BRUSSELS – Brussels Economic Forum conference with speakers including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ECB President Christine Lagarde, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – 1000 GMT ROME – India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar will be in Italy’s Matera on 29th June for the G20 Foreign minister’s (FM) meet. MOSCOW – 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism (to July 2). PYEONGTAEK – South Korea observes the 19th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI – 11th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30 JERUSALEM – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Israel. (To July 2) PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Argentinian and Mexican counterparts Alberto Ferndandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a gender equality summit with the UN.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Dubravka Suica speaks on the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JULY 1 VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference. BANGKOK – 15th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security and Maritime Security Conference (video conference) (to July 2).

VIENNA, Austria – 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 2 ** LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting. MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs, Abdullatif Al Zayani.

GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. GLOBAL – World UFO Day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA – July annual horse race “Palio di Siena”. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 3

GLOBAL – International Day of Cooperatives. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES – Independence Day. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 5 BERLIN – King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visit Germany (To July 7). – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JULY 6 BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc’s renewed sustainable finance strategy and a communication on Establishment of an EU green bond standard. BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc’s new anti money-laundering legislative package. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU – 74th birthday of Nepal’s deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON – 16th anniversary of the attacks on London’s transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN – 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH – Palestine marks the 16th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel’s walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 10th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. VENICE, Italy – G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy’s G20 presidency (To July 10) – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 11 SOFIA – Bulgaria to hold snap parliamentary election. GLOBAL – United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI – 14th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai’s commuter rail network. MOLDOVA – Moldovan Parliament Election. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JULY 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on an EU digital levy. PARIS – Bastille Day. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JULY 15 WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel confer at the White House. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL – World Day for International Justice. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL – Nelson Mandela International Day. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JULY 20

CYPRUS – Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 LISBON – Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa and government ministers hold State of the Nation’s debate in Parliament with lawmakers KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 10th anniversary of conclusion of NASA’s space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 10th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 23 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY, JULY 26

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL – World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 107th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 200th anniversary of independence. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JULY 31 PALESTINIAN – Palestinians hold presidential elections. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). WARSAW – Poland marks 77th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 94th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 2 BRUNEI – 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (to August 7). BRUNEI – 22nd APT Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (APT FMM) (to August 7). BRUNEI – 11th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM) (to August 7).

BRUNEI – ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) (To Aug. 4). – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 SINGAPORE – APEC Business Advisory Council (Virtual Meeting).

– – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 EDINBURGH, Scotland – Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021 (To Aug 30) HIROSHIMA – Hiroshima Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan – Nagasaki Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL – International Youth Day.

– – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 74th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 76th Anniversary of country’s surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 74th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN – 215th Anniversary of Independence. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL – World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 29th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 8th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 32nd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND – Poland marks the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 30th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 209th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY – Uruguay’s Independence Day. PARIS – 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 01 VENICE, Italy – 71st Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 11). – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html